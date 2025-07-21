Brighton to speed up four player exits as Pervis Estupinan nears AC Milan move

The Brighton transfers which should happen soon

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion have once again been active in the transfer market this summer.

The Seagulls have spent around £100m during this window as the likes of Stefanos Tzimas, Charalampos Kostoulas, Diego Coppola, Olivier Boscagli and Maxim De Cuyper all arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the significant outs saw Brazilian striker Joao Pedro move to Chelsea for £60m, Ivorian winger Simon Adingra to Sunderland in a £21m deal and Valentin Barco went to Strasbourg for £10m.

More exits are though set to follow as chairman Tony Bloom, chief executive Paul Barber and head coach Fabian Hurzeler all recently stated the need to trim the size of the squad.

Here’s who will likely be on the move in the coming hours, days and weeks...

Pervis Estupian to AC Milan

Pervis Estupinan is currently with the Seagulls on their pre-season training camp in Spain but talks between Brighton, AC Milan and the player’s representatives remaining on going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estupinan, who was also linked with Manchester United, has stated his desire to leave and is keen on Milan. Talks are said to be progressing well as Brighton are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £20m.

Estupinan, 27, has been a very solid Premier League player for Brighton in the past few seasons as he was brought in for around £15m in 2022 as a replacement for Marc Cucurella, who left for Chelsea for £62m.

Estupinan is contracted with Brighton until June 2027 but it seems this is a deal that suits all parties at the right time.

Brighton have already signed Belgium international left back De Cuyper as a replacement for around £17m from Club Brugge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evan Ferguson to Roma

We are just awaiting the final confirmation on this one as Ferguson and his representatives put the final touches on his loan move to Roma.

This will be a chance for the 20-year-old Ireland international to kick-start his career after form and fitness issues last term, topped off with a terrible loan at West Ham.

The initial loan fee is said to be around £3m and there is also an option to buy for around £37m but Hurzeler insists the striker could still have a future with Brighton.

“"For us it is always important the individual players have an environment where they can develop," Hurzeler said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We decided the loan was the best option. He is still a player of us, he still brings us quality with him, he is a target player and I am sure when he gets more game time he will one day be back and be an important player for us."

Igor Julio to Real Sociedad

This link has gone quiet in recent days but I would be amazed if Igor is still at Brighton come the start of the Premier League campaign against Fulham on August 16.

La Liga club Real Sociedad are said to be the favourite to land the Brazilian who joined Brighton for around £15m from Fiorentina in 2023. Wolves are also said to be tracking the situation, along with newly-promoted Leeds United.

Igor is currently with Hurzeler’s squad as part of their pre-season training camp in Spain but last month he told South American media that he does not expect to fulfil his current contract, which runs until June 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton are well stacked at centre back with Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli all pushing for minutes. Albion would hope to receive a similar fee to the £15m they paid for him.

Eiran Cashin loan deal

Eiran Cashin is another defender who will likely be on the move shortly. The former Derby County man joined last January for £8m but may struggle to force his way into first team action this season.

The 23-year-old already featured for Brighton in pre-season and has looked sharp. In June, reports emerged that Brighton were considering loaning Cashin to aid his development, with interest from clubs in the Championship and Bundesliga.