Brighton top talent ranked alongside Jude Bellingham in world's best young footballers awards

The NXGN lists were created by GOAL in 2016 to celebrate the best young talent in world football and delves into the next generation of young talent breaking into the game.

For this year’s NXGN lists, eligible players needed to be born on or after January 1, 2003, with players aged predominantly 18 and under.

Brighton signed Kacper Kozlowski last January from from Ekstraklasa side Pogon Szczecin on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Brighton top talent Kacper Kozlowski receives his award from NXGN

The 18-year-old joined Albion for an undisclosed fee - believed to be in the region of £7m - and went straight out on loan to Belgian Pro League leaders Royale Union St-Gilloise, a club owned by Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom.

Kozlowski is expected to join up with Brighton this summer and will be pushing for first team opportunities in Graham Potter's squad.

His style of play suits us," Potter previously said. "During my time here we have done very well in recruiting players for the future. He is a similar signing.

"He will initially go out on loan as it is important for him to continue his development. He is keen to continue playing regularly.

"He is an exciting young talent and a player I am really looking forward to working with in the future."

Kozlowski's rise has been rapid. he made his first-team debut for Pogon aged just 15 and made 40 league appearances Pogon Szczecin.

Last June he became the youngest-ever player to represent their country at Euro 2020 when, at just 17, he came on as a substitute for Poland in their 1-1 draw with Spain.

Kozlowski placed 19th in this year’s NXGN Awards for the best young players in the world.

Here's the NXGN Men’s list top ten

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

Florian Wirtz -Bayer Leverkusen

Gavi - Barcelona

Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich

Harvey Elliott - Liverpool

Rayan Cherki - Lyon

Devyne Rensch - Ajax

Youssoufa Moukoko - Borussia Dortmund

Benjamin Šeško - Red Bull Salzburg