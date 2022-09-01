Brighton transfer deadline day: Chelsea ownership 'reluctant' to sell international midfielder to Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Athletic has reported that Blues owner Todd Boehly is reluctant to sanction a deal due to the club’s injury woes in central midfield

Jorginho and Conor Gallagher are currently the only fit central midfielders at Stamford Bridge. N’Golo Kanté and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both out with hamstring issues, while Mateo Kovačić is still recovering from a knee injury.

Scotland international Gilmour was named on the bench for Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Southampton on Tuesday evening, but did not come off the bench.

Chelsea’s American owners are ‘reluctant’ to sell Scotland international midfielder Billy Gilmour to Brighton & Hove Albion, according to new reports. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Athletic has reported that Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel is open to the 21-year-old leaving Stamford Bridge.

Despite the owner’s reluctance to sell Gilmour, Chelsea’s position could change if they manage to sign another midfielder on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

Any move for the Scot would have to be a permanent one with the Seagulls having already taken Blues academy defender Levi Colwill on loan.

The 21-year-old, who has 15 caps for Scotland, has made just 11 Premier League appearances for Chelsea since signing from Rangers in 2019.