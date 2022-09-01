Brighton transfer deadline day: Highly-regarded Seagulls defender set to stay despite Sunderland interest

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old was linked with a loan move to Wearside but an injury to Seagulls defender, and fellow Dutchman, Joël Veltman and the youngster’s excellent performances in training has forced a change in head coach Graham Potter’s plans.

Sunderland hoped to reunite van Hecke with new Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray – the defender’s manager while on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season – but a move is now off the table, according to The Athletic.

Van Hecke made his senior Albion bow in the 3-0 Carabao Cup second round win at Forest Green Rovers on August 24.

Highly-regarded Brighton & Hove Albion defender and Netherlands under-21 international Jan Paul van Hecke is set to stay at the club despite interest from Championship outfit Sunderland, according to new reports. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

The Dutch defender made his Premier League debut off the bench three days later in Brighton’s 1-0 home win over Leeds United three days.

Speaking on van Hecke, Potter said: “He has to be patient. He knows the quality of player we have in those areas.

“But, while he is getting on in the Premier League, it is difficult for us to say, ‘Okay there is a better option somewhere else’.

“We will constantly monitor it but between now and November time I think there is a good chance he could help us, there is a good chance he is on the pitch.

“And that is good for him in the Premier League.

“We have always been impressed with him, how he is day to day with us.

“He helped us against Leeds and it’s a big moment for him to be on the pitch in the Premier League.

“[It was] a good occasion for him and now we will keep seeing him.”

The 22-year-old enjoyed a tremendous spell on loan at Championship side Blackburn last season.

The young gun, who joined Albion on a three-year deal from Dutch outfit NAC Breda in September 2020, was an ever-present for Blackburn after serving a three-match suspension in November.

The centre half made 32 Rovers appearances, bagged a goal and an assist, and was named 2021-22 Blackburn Player of the Season ahead of 22-goal striker Ben Brereton Díaz.