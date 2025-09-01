It's been quite the summer transfer window so far for Brighton and Hove Albion.
The likes of Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Pervis Estupinan all left, while Diego Coppola, Olivier Boscagli, Stefanos Tzimas, Charalmapos Kostoulas and Tommy Watson arrived.
We have seen speculation as Manchester United tried to unsettle Carlos Baleba, Newcastle United pushed for Jan Paul Hecke and Bayern Munich for Kaoru Mitoma was a lingering threat.
Deadline day then delivered a few unexpected twists for Facundo Buonanotte, Matt O'Riley, Igor Julio and Julio Enciso.
Here's everything that happened on the final day of summer trading, including some fun and games with Brighton's old friends Crystal Palace and a late move for Liverpool’s Joe Gomez.
2. Matt O'Riley - Marseille
The £25m signing from Celtic gave Brighton fans a startle this morning as he appeared in the south of France with a Marseille scarf draped across his shoulders as he sealed a season loan with Roberto De Zerbi team. He started Brighton's first two Premier League matches of the season and had previously been linked with Napoli, Atalanta, Roma, Juventus and Everton.
3. Facundo Buonanotte - Chelsea
The Argentine playmaker confirmed his season loan switch to Chelsea, much to the annoyance of Leeds United. Brighton fans are a bit puzzled by this one as the 20-year-old is unlikely to be a regular starter at Stamford Bridge. Borussia Dortmund were also linked with him earlier in the window.
4. Tariq Lamptey - Fiorentina
The former Chelsea full back moved to the Italian club for around £5m after five years at Brighton. His time at Brighton was hindered by persistent injuries but he's a real talent on his day and by all accounts an absolute top bloke as well. Good luck to him and hopefully his injuries are behind him.