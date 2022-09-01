Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a record-breaking Premier League campaign last time out, with a highest-ever finish and record points tally in the top-flight, Graham Potter’s Brighton look in good shape for another season of success.

Albion sit fourth in the Premier League, with ten points from five games, as Potter’s men continue to defy expectations.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as the summer transfer window draws to a close, the Seagulls will look to strengthen, as well as bid farewell to fan favourites and fringe players alike, as they continue to attack the 2022-23 campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion completed the signing of Ecuador international left-back Pervis Estupiñán from La Liga side Villarreal in a reported £15m deal on August 17. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

SussexWorld has compiled all the latest information about the club’s current activity in the summer transfer window, such as a full list of signings and departures, as well as the total net-spend.

When did the summer transfer window open?

The summer transfer window for Premier League and English Football League (EFL) clubs, as well as those in the Scottish leagues, opened on Friday, June 10 2022.

When does the summer transfer window close?

Popular defender Marc Cucurella, who was subject to intense transfer speculation all summer, completed a move to Chelsea on August 5, in a deal which saw Brighton & Hove Albion receive its record transfer fee. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Clubs in England will have to cease their business and any transfer activity before the window closes.

It is scheduled to close on today (Thursday, September 1 2022) at 11pm.

Which players have left Brighton during the transfer window?

Brighton have said goodbye to three mainstays of last season’s squad.

Brighton & Hove Albion also confirmed the season-long loan signing of Chelsea academy star Levi Colwill on August 5. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Popular defender Marc Cucurella, who was subject to intense transfer speculation all summer, completed a move to Chelsea on August 5, in a deal which saw Albion receive its record transfer fee.

The Spaniard signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge after the two clubs agreed a deal worth a reported £63m. The fee made Cucurella the ninth-most expensive defender in football history.

The 24-year-old looked to be on his way to Manchester City earlier this window but Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions bid £30m and then refused to meet Albion’s valuation of £50m.

Cucurella signed for Albion on transfer deadline day in August 2021. He made 35 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and making two assists.

Midfielder Yves Bissouma also bid farewell to the Seagulls, after four years at the Amex, joining Tottenham Hotspur. Picture by Michael Regan/Getty Images

In an impressive debut season, he won Brighton & Hove Albion’s Players' Player and Supporters' Player of the Season at the end of season awards back in May.

Midfielder Yves Bissouma also bid farewell to the Seagulls, after four years at the Amex.

The 25-year-old joined Spurs on a four-year deal on June 17 in a deal which could rise to £35m.

The Malian made 124 Albion appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and registering six assists.

Striker Neal Maupay made the move to Premier League rivals Everton on August 26.

Maupay has been Albion’s leading scorer for the last three seasons but fell down the pecking order towards the end of last season.

The Frenchman – who had just 12 months remaining on his contract – signed for a three-year deal at the Toffees for a reported initial fee of £12m, which could rise to £15m with add-ons.

The 26-year-old scored 26 goals in 102 appearances for the Seagulls, having signed for £16m from Brentford in 2019.

Defenders Leo Skiri Østigård and Matt Clarke also agreed permanent moves away from the Amex after a series of loan spells.

Norwegian international Østigård moved to Italian outfit SSC Napoli on July 18 while Clarke joined Championship club Middlesbrough on August 25.

Both Østigård, who was loaned out to FC St Pauli, Coventry City, Stoke City and Genoa, and Clarke, who enjoyed loan spells at Derby County and West Bromwich Albion, failed to make a single senior appearance for Brighton.

Meanwhile, Romanian midfielder Tudor Băluță returned to his homeland.

The 23-year-old made just a solitary appearance, an EFL Cup win over Aston Villa in 2019, during his three years at Brighton.

Băluță spent time on loan at Romanian club Viitorul Constanța, Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag, and Ukrainian heavyweights Dynamo Kyiv before sealing a move to Farul Constanța on July 12.

Here is the full list of permanent Seagulls departures, including the transfer fee that the club received, according to transfermarkt.co.uk:

- Marc Cucurella – Chelsea (ENGLAND) – £58.77 million

- Yves Bissouma – Tottenham Hotspur (ENGLAND) – £26.28 million

- Neal Maupay – Everton (ENGLAND) – £10.62 million

- Leo Skir Østigård – SSC Napoli (ITALY) – £4.5 million

- Matt Clarke – Middlesbrough (ENGLAND) – £2.34 million

- Tudor Băluță – FCV Farul Constanta (ROMANIA) – Free transfer

Which players have signed for Brighton during the transfer window?

Brighton & Hove Albion have, so far, welcomed four new faces to the Amex during the summer transfer window.

The Seagulls completed the signing of Ecuador international left-back Pervis Estupiñán from La Liga side Villarreal in a reported £15m deal on August 17.

Estupiñán, a Europa League winner with Villarreal in 2021, has represented his country 26 times and was a key part of the La Tri squad that reached the Copa America semi-finals in 2021.

The 24-year-old, who previously signed for Watford in 2016, was named in the Copa America Team of the Tournament, alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Casemiro.

Paraguayan wonderkid, and long-term transfer target, Julio Enciso signed a four-year deal at the Amex on June 17.

The 18-year-old striker, who made his international debut at 17 and has five Paraguay caps, was pursued by the Seagulls in January.

Albion looked set to complete a £6m deal for the teenager but negotiations ground to a halt as Brighton and Enciso’s club, Club Libertad, could not agree personal terms.

The Seagulls have also snapped up Ivorian striker Simon Adingra.

The 20-year-old, who bagged ten goals and four assists for Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland last season, will spend the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Albion’s Belgian sister club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Brighton also confirmed the season-long loan signing of Chelsea academy star Levi Colwill on August 5.

The England under-19 defender had a successful spell with Huddersfield Town in the Championship last season and will now spend the new Premier League campaign with Albion.

Here is the full list of Brighton player arrivals, including the transfer fee that the club has spent, according to transfermarkt.co.uk:

- Pervis Estupiñán – Villarreal (SPAIN) – £16.02 million

- Julio Enciso – Club Libertad Asunción (PARAGUAY) – £10.44 million

- Simon Adingra – FC Nordsjaelland (DENMARK) – £7.2 million

- Levi Colwill – Chelsea (ENGLAND) – Season-long loan

What is Brighton’s net spend in the transfer window so far?

Net spend is defined as being the difference between money that a club has earned from player sales and the money spent on new signings.

As of Thursday, September 1, Albion have accumulated £102.51 million in player sales, according to transfermarkt.co.uk.

Whilst the Seagulls have spent a total of £33.66 million on new recruits.