Brighton transfer deadline day: Seagulls move for striker who nearly joined Crystal Palace 'very unlikely'

The 24-year-old has decided to stay at the Serie A outfit, according to The Athletic.

The Seagulls enquired about the Ivorian’s services last week after the departure of Neal Maupay to Premier League rivals Everton.

But The Athletic understands the Maupay sale has inflated the price of the Viola forward and a deal is now highly unlikely.

A Brighton & Hove Albion move for ACF Fiorentina and Ivory Coast international striker – and former Crystal Palace target – Christian Kouamé is ‘very unlikely’, according to new reports. Picture by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Kouamé was the subject of transfer interest from Albion’s bitter rivals Crystal Palace in 2019 while at Genoa CFC.

And Palace chairman Steve Parish even admitted that a deal fell though due to a serious injury to striker.

Speaking to Palace TV in 2019, Parish said: “We had a £10m bid accepted on Kouame, unfortunately he had a cruciate injury a week after.

“It was outside the window that we’d agreed the deal so they [Genoa] were still playing him.”

Speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, Kouamé added: “You know, I was about to sign with Crystal Palace at the end of 2019.

“The Premier League is a league I dream of, just like the Bundesliga.

“But my severe cruciate ligament injury, which I suffered at the Ivorian under-23s, threw a spanner in the works.”

The Ivorian forward spent last season out on loan at Belgian club Anderlecht, working under Manchester City legend and new Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.