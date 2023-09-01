Brighton transfer deadline day: Surprise last gasp exit as defender confirms permanent switch

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international joined Albion’s academy from Shamrock Rovers in 2019 before making his first-team debut last season in the 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Forest Green Rovers.

Technical director David Weir said, “James had a good loan spell with Motherwell last season and now he’s ready to play men’s football regularly.

“We’ve been really pleased with the way he has progressed and it’s great to see a product of our academy get the opportunity to prove themselves in the Championship.

“We wish him the best of luck for the future.”