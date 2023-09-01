BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Brighton transfer deadline day: Surprise last gasp exit as defender confirms permanent switch

Defender James Furlong has joined Hull City in a permanent deal, for undisclosed terms.
By Derren Howard
Published 1st Sep 2023, 22:54 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 22:55 BST

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international joined Albion’s academy from Shamrock Rovers in 2019 before making his first-team debut last season in the 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Forest Green Rovers.

Technical director David Weir said, “James had a good loan spell with Motherwell last season and now he’s ready to play men’s football regularly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve been really pleased with the way he has progressed and it’s great to see a product of our academy get the opportunity to prove themselves in the Championship.

“We wish him the best of luck for the future.”

The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Motherwell, where he made 11 appearances.

Related topics:BrightonHull CityMotherwellAlbionRepublic of Ireland