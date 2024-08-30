Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour is closing in on his move to Napoli.

The Italians have been chasing Gilmour throughout the transfer window and will hope to conclude a deal for the Scotland international in the final hours before the transfer deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Napoli started the bidding for Gilmour earlier this month at around £8m, which was swiftly rejected by Brighton. But Napoli boss Antonio Conte is determined to land the player he previously worked with at Chelsea.

Billy Gilmour of Brighton & Hove Albion, could seal his move to Napoli

A fee of around £15m is reportedly close to being agreed and Gilmour is said to be keen to go. The move was in danger of collapse as Brighton's £25m summer signing Matt O'Riley sustained a serious ankle injury just six minutes into his debut against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup win on Tuesday night.

O'Riley requires surgery on his ankle following a poor challenge from Crawley's Jay Williams. Brighton also have injury concerns with another £25m midfielder Mats Wieffer, who picked up a minor knock on his debut at Everton. Wieffer is likely to miss this Saturday's clash at Arsenal but despite this, Albion could still agree to the Gilmour sale.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romanao believes it's close to be signed and sealed. Romano posted: "Napoli are checking documents and preparing medical for Billy Gilmour deal to happen today. Final stages with #BHAFC to give the green light to the last bid later."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gilmour remains a popular figure at Brighton and impressed in the 2-1 victory against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium last Saturday. He also featured from the bench in Albion’s opening day Premier League win at Everton.

The Brighton fans cheered him onto the pitch and chanted that they, “want him stay.” New Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has batted away regular questions on Gilmour since he arrived.

"All the decisions, we discuss internally with the chairman,” said Hurzeler during his press conference ahead of Brighton’s trip to Arsenal this Saturday.

“With Paul, Tony and David. All the decisions, we do them together. There are arguments for both sides and we decide what is best for the club. We make our decisions and then the public will see it."