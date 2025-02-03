Brighton transfer deadline state of play – Sunderland deal hint from Regis Le Bris, late Evan Ferguson update and Tariq Lamptey shut down

Brighton and Hove Albion’s deadline day to-do-list...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding a defender to Fabian Hurzeler's attack heavy squad was always going to be the priority in January.

Brighton pushed all the way for Brazilian defender Vitor Ries but the 18-year-old eventually joined Manchester City from Palmeiras for around £30m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion swiftly turned their attentions to Derby County centre back Eiran Cashin and the move was confirmed Friday night as the 23-year-old joined for an initial fee of around £9m.

Fabian Hurzeler has added a defender and a midfielder so far this window

The need for a defender was highlighted emphatically last Saturday as Brighton were hammered 7-0 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Cashin adds to the arrival of Paraguay international midfielder Diego Gomez, who joined on January 1 following his £12m deal from Inter Miami.

Gomez made his debut as a late substitute in the 3-1 win at Manchester United earlier this month and also played the second half of the hefty defeat at Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a major boost for the Seagulls last Friday as they successfully fended off a second bid of around £61m for star winger Kaoru Mitoma from Al Nassr.

Sunday saw Vatentin Barco confirm his loan to League 1 club Strasbourg with a reported £10m option to buy clause. Barco, who joined Brighton last year, cut short his unsuccessful season loan at Sevilla in order to join ex-Brighton player and coach Liam Rosenior at Strasbourg.

There was also a move for Cameron Peupion on Friday as the Australian joined Den Haag of the Eerste Divisie on a permanent deal. Earlier in the window, Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso joined Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

So what's remaining for Brighton on deadline day? The Seagulls will be working on three main deals as they look to conclude Evan Ferguson's loan to West Ham, while Sunderland's talented young winger Tom Watson remains a target. Brighton also continue their work to bring South Korean Do-young Yun from Daejoon Hana for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson, 20, has been one of the main talking points throughout the window and has been linked with the Hammers, Everton, Bournemouth and Bayer Leverkusen.

Reuniting with former Brighton boss Graham Potter appears to make most sense for Ferguson, who has only made two Premier League starts for Brighton this term, and will hope for extra game time under Potter.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “Evan Ferguson to West Ham, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with all parties involved after green light from Brighton.

"Evan has been authorized to undergo medical later this afternoon. Straight loan deal until June, salary covered by West Ham.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson continues to be a player of interest for Brighton and earlier this window they had an £8m bid for Sunderland’s teenage winger rejected but the club. Sunderland are bracing themselves for another offer from Brighton on deadline day although Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are understood to be in the mix for Watson, who is a product of the club’s academy.

Watson has two goals in 10 Championship appearances so far this season. “If Tommy did leave, we have to replace him,” said Sunderland head coach, Régis Le Bris, who seems resigned to losing his young talent.

South Korean prospect Yun Do-young is expected to be another project signing for Brighton. It is understood the Seagulls met Daejoon Hana’s release clause for the 18-year-old winger and he will move to England next season. Yun is one of the brightest young talents in South Korea.

The final piece of business will be keeping full-back Tariq Lamptey. The former Chelsea man is out of contract this summer and was heavily linked with a January move to Ajax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That deal however was dismissed as “pure speculation” and the Lamptey question to Hurzeler from Sussex World after the match at Nottingham Forest was swiftly shut down by the Brighton media team.

The “muscular” injury to Estupinan has seen Lamptey start the last two Premier League fixtures at left back and the 24-year-old is expected to be needed by Hurzeler in the second half of the season.

There is however no news on a new contract for Lamptey and he could leave on a free transfer this summer. Sussex World will bring you all the latest transfer news on deadline day.