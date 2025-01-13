Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Juventus are reportedly set to gazump Brighton & Hove Albion by offering more to Vitoria de Guimaraes for Alberto Costa.

It's been reported that the Seagulls have made an offer to the Portuguese club of around €12m plus a potential further €2m in bonus payments to sign the right-back. There are suggestions though that Brighton would be prepared to let Costa stay in Portugal until the summer.

At the weekend, Guimaraes president Antonio Miguel Cardoso told Grupo Santiago that Costa had rejected a move after a bid had been accepted. He explained: "We had an agreement with another club and Alberto didn’t want to go. Regarding Sporting, we don’t know anything.”

For now, it appears a deal is dead in the water, but should Brighton revisit it, they have competition. Sporting are apparently offering less, and aren't offering as good as a payment as Brighton. O Jogo adds though that Costa is keen on a move to Sporting and that they are his preferred destination, because that is where he sees his career progressing.

It has since emerged that Italian giants Juventus are interested, and they could now turn his head. O Jogo said on Monday that Juventus are preparing an offer that is higher than Brighton, which comes a surprise, as Brighton's bid was acceptable to Vitoria.

Juventus are preparing an official offer shortly according to A Bola, but a different newspaper Record says there is no direct contact between Vitoria and Juventus for Costa, and that the player only favours a move to Sporting.

Graham Potter speaks out on Evan Ferguson West Ham links

Graham Potter has addressed rumours linking West Ham with a move for striker Evan Ferguson. Potter was appointed as Hammers boss last week, replacing Julen Lopetegui.

Before the transfer window opened, Ferguson was being linked with a move away from Sussex. Teams across the Premier League were said to have taken an interest in him, and journalists have since asked rival bosses about him.

As West Ham seek attacking reinforcements, Potter was quizzed on if Ferguson was a potential target. The ex-Chelsea boss said to RTE: "He's a player, that's not a West Ham player, and until he's a West Ham player I won't speak about anybody.

"We've got enough good players here and they're my focus at the moment."

Ferguson was only just coming through at Brighton when Potter was manager at the club He played five times under Potter, getting a goal and an assist against Forest in a Carabao Cup tie.

Transfer offer to Brighton not in 'realms of reality'

Italian newspaper Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Serie A title hopfuls Atalanta have apparently made an offer to sign Julio Enciso. It's a loan deal with an offer to buy, and it's rumoured to be around the €11m that Brighton paid to sign him from Libertad Asuncion.

The Italian newspaper state it was only an initial approach, and that they want to continue their chase of the 20-year-old and won't give up. Sport Witness say though that a loan with a €11m option 'simply isn’t in the realms of reality' however.

Enciso has so far made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, though only two of those have been starts in the league. He did play for Brighton in their most recent match however, netting in the 4-0 win against Norwich City.