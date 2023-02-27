A round-up of today's transfer news and gossip from Brighton and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion have become accustomed to seeing their top talents linked with lucrative moves to Premier League rivals. The past few windows have seen Ben White, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma, Leo Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay exit. Moises Caicedo almost left last month but Brighton held firm despite bids from Arsenal and Chelsea and the Ecuador international is now trying to help Brighton to European qualification this season.

It seems as soon as an Albion player strings a few good games together they are on their way. Albion may though face the reality of losing Caicedo this summer – and Alexis Mac Allister – but head coach Roberto De Zerbi will not want to see any other departures.

Striker Evan Ferguson is the latest to be linked with a move away as the 18-year-old Ireland international has reportedly, according to the Mirror, attracted the attentions of Newcastle.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, will look to improve his attacking options this summer

Ferguson joined Brighton from Bohemians in 2021 and has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League. He has five goals in so far this term and with injury concerns to experienced frontrunner Danny Welbeck, Ferguson is set to play key role in the second half of the season.

Newcastle's striking issues were highlighted during their Carabao Cup final loss to Man United yesterday and former Brighton technical Dan Ashworth – now the transfer expert at Newcastle – will have full knowledge of Ferguson's talents.

Tottenham were also linked last week with the Albion teenager as they seek a long-term successor to their star striker Harry Kane who has been tipped to leave Spurs this summer.

Brighton however are unlikely to part with their young talent anytime soon. De Zerbi will be keen to work with Ferguson next season and the Italian's attacking style could be key to maximising's Ferguson's full potential.