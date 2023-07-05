Brighton defender Joel Veltman says Europa League football will be ‘crazy but nice’ as as the Seagulls prepare for their first foray into Europe.

Veltman, 31, was a key man for Brighton last term as they finished sixth in the Premier League and qualified for continental football for the first time in their history.

The Netherlands man was reliable and versatile presence in the Albion defence as he featured mainly at right-back but also in the centre of defence as injuries took their toll on the Albion rear guard throughout a testing campaign.

Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion has agreed to two more years with the Premier League outfit

Veltman, who has Champions League experience with his former club Ajax, was out of contract this summer but has now agreed to a further two years with the south coast club. His experience will be vital as Roberto De Zerbi’s men balance European and Premier League football next term, along with the FA Cup and Carabao.

“It’s going to be intense but really nice because if you win on Thursday and then on Sunday you get into a bit of a rhythm and that can make the team stronger,” said Veltman to the Albion website. “It can be an amazing journey.

“The gaffer wants to get as far as possible in Europe so the expectations are quite high. We’re not treating it as an aside to the Premier League, we want it as players too. The opportunity to play in both is a dream for us.”

Veltman has been the one of the best value signings Albion have made since their promotion to the Premier League. The Netherlands international signed from Ajax in 2020 for a modest fee of £900k but soon became a favourite with the Brighton fans due to his committed and classy displays. Veltman rarely puts a foot wrong, is comfortable in possession and excels at one-v-one defending. His performances against the likes of Jack Grealish and Wilf Zaha in recent seasons show the quality he brings to the Albion line-up. “I’m very annoying to play against,” he said with a smile one one such occasion after marking Grealish out of a game for the full 90 minutes.

Veltman added: “We’re going to play on Thursdays and Sundays, so the programme will be even crazier. The gaffer has already said we need a big squad and for everyone to be on the same page and ready to go because nobody is going to play 60-odd games in the season.