Brighton transfer news: Albion and Brentford tussle for £5m ace and Liverpool star signing 'to be confirmed'

Brighton and Hove Albion remain keen to strengthen their squad this summer as the prepare for Europa League football next season

Brighton are said to be in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman. The USA international impressed during a season loan at Rangers, who are understood to have an option to sign him for £5m.

Tillman scored 12 goals for the Ibrox club in the SPL and was named as Rangers' Young Player of the Year this season.

According to the Mail online, The Seagulls also face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Brentford for the 21-year-old, who was born in Germany but is eligible to play for the USA through his father.

Brighton remain keen to strengthen their midfield following the exit of Alexis Mac Allister, who last week joined Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m.

The Seagulls have already signed Joao Pedro for a club record outgoing fee of £30m, while James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud are expected to be confirmed on free transfers later this week from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

The club also remain hopeful of landing Chelsea defender Levi Colwill who impressed on loan at Brighton last term and yesterday was called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad. There could be further dealings with Chelsea throughout the summer as the Blues remain keen on Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo and have also been linked with Albion’s out-of-favour stopper Rob Sanchez.

