Brighton transfer news: Albion confirm January signing as young Republic of Ireland ace agrees deal

Brighton and Hove Albion have added another talented youngster to their ranks with a January swoop for Evan Ferguson’s old teammate Jamie Mullins

Brighton and Hove Albion under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth is delighted with the new arrival

Albion, who are eighth in the Premier League following their impressive 4-1 win at Everton, have signed midfielder Jamie Mullins from Bohemians.

The Republic of Ireland under-18 international has agreed a contract until June 2025 and will link up with the club’s under-21s.

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said, “We’re really pleased to welcome Jamie and we’re excited to begin working with him.”

Mullins said, “I can’t wait to get started. I played alongside Evan Ferguson at Bohemians and we know each other really well.

“We spoke a lot about what Brighton has to offer young players and the pathway they have, so it made it a really easy decision to join.”

The 18-year-old departs Bohemians after making 32 first team appearances, including 17 in the League of Ireland in 2022.

