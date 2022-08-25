Brighton transfer news: Albion confirm latest exit as ex-Portsmouth defender seals '£2.5m' move
Brighton and Hove Albion continue to tweak their squad during the transfer window as defender exits.
Central defender Matt Clarke has joined Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough on undisclosed terms – believed to be in the region of £2.5m.
Clarke signed for Brighton in 2019 from Portsmouth for a reported £4m – with the potential to rise to £5m – but never made an impact on Graham Potter’s first team.
The 25-year-old had two loans at Derby County and last term spent the season at West Brom.
“Matt wants to play, and we can’t offer him that guarantee,” said Potter. “The move to Middlesbrough gives him that opportunity.
“He’s been an excellent professional during his time with us, and a pleasure to work with. We wish him well for the future and season ahead.”
Clarke joined Albion in 2019 from Portsmouth, where he was captain, and had enjoyed promotion success, as well as winning the EFL Trophy.