Brighton transfer news: Albion confirm latest exit as ex-Portsmouth defender seals '£2.5m' move

Defender Matt Clarke - who was on loan at West Brom last season - has sealed a move to Middlesbrough from Brighton

Central defender Matt Clarke has joined Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough on undisclosed terms – believed to be in the region of £2.5m.

Clarke signed for Brighton in 2019 from Portsmouth for a reported £4m – with the potential to rise to £5m – but never made an impact on Graham Potter’s first team.

The 25-year-old had two loans at Derby County and last term spent the season at West Brom.

“Matt wants to play, and we can’t offer him that guarantee,” said Potter. “The move to Middlesbrough gives him that opportunity.

“He’s been an excellent professional during his time with us, and a pleasure to work with. We wish him well for the future and season ahead.”