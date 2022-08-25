Brighton transfer news: Albion confirm latest exit as £8m 'golden boy' seals Eredivisie move

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Potter has guided Brighton to seven points from their first three Premier League matches of the new season

Kacper joined Albion from Pogon Szczecin for a reported £8m in January, and spent the second half of last season on loan with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Pathway development manager Gordon Greer said, “This is a great opportunity for Kacper to continue his development in the Eredivisie.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s also World Cup year and I’m sure, having featured for Poland at last year’s Euros, he will be keen to play regularly.

“We will be watching and monitoring his progress closely as the season unfolds and we all wish him well for his time in Holland.”

Kacper became the youngest player to represent his country at the European Championships when, aged 17, he came on for Poland in the 1-1 draw with Spain at last summer’s Euros.

The 18-year-old came through the ranks with Pogon, making his first team debut at just 15 years and 215 days old on the final day of the 2018/19 campaign as a last-minute substitute in a 3-0 win over Cracovia.

He went onto make 40 league appearances for Pogon, scoring four times.

He has represented his country from under-15 through to senior level, and he has made six appearances for the men's national team.