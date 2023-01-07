Brighton and Hove Albion hope striker’s switch to Championship club can revive faltering career

Aaron Connolly is returning early from his loan spell at Italian club Venezia to join Hull City until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland striker joined Venezia on a season-long loan in July but found his opportunities with the Serie B club limited.

He will head to the KC Stadium where he links up with former Albion defender Liam Rosenior, who took over as Hull’s head coach in November. Rosenior played for the club between 2015 and 2018.

Brighton striker Aaron Connolly cut short his loan in Italy and will head to Hull

Technical director David Weir said, “Aaron didn’t get the minutes he wanted in Italy so this is a good opportunity for him to come back to England and work with a coach he is familiar with.