Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of talented midfielder Yasin Ayari from Swedish side AIK.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi welcomes a new addition to the squad

The 19-year-old Swedish international has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract until June 2027 and arrived for a fee believed to be around £6m.

Technical director David Weir said, “Yasin is a versatile and technical midfield player, who’s good on the ball and capable of playing across the midfield

“He’s had an impressive spell in Sweden with AIK, and we are delighted to have completed his transfer and to be welcoming him to the club.

“He will need time to settle here and acclimatise to the Premier League, but we are really looking forward to working with him.”

Ayari made his AIK debut when he was 17, before having his breakthrough season with the Allsvenskan side last year, scoring four goals in 24 league appearances.

Having progressed quickly through the Sweden youth teams, the midfielder made his senior debut earlier on this month, starting in a 2-0 friendly win over Finland.

