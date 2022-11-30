Brighton transfer news: Albion eye second January signing as 'talks' continue with Liverpool target

Brighton and Hove Albion could make their second signing ahead of the upcoming January transfer window as talks reportedly continue with their £9m attacking target.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add to his squad for the second half of the Premier League season

Brighton and Hove Albion are said to be continuing talks to sign £9m rated striker David Datro Fofana from Norwegian outfit Molde.

Ivory Coast international David Datro Fofana has been in fine form for the Eliteserien table toppers and has 19 goals in 35 appearances from all competitions this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Datro Fofana, 19, has also made three outings for the Ivory Coast national team and has attracted interest from Brighton's Premier League rivals Liverpool and Leicester.

Brighton however are said to have the upper hand and – according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano – remain in talks with Molde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Datro Fofana is rated as one of the best young attacking talents and Brighton could make a decisive move this January to land the teenager who is contracted with the Norwegian champions until December 2024. In total, he has made 65 appearances for Molde and has 24 goals with 10 assists.

Romano posted: “Brighton have opened talks...Negotiations are ongoing, deal not easy as many clubs are tracking him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a potential transfer that would fit perfectly with Albion's current strategy of signing talented young players and developing them on the south coast or out on loan before giving them their chance to shine in the Premier League.

Datro Fofana's possible arrival would add to Albion's latest piece of business as last month the club confirmed 17-year-old Argentinian Facundo Buonanotte signed for £10m.

Advertisement Hide Ad