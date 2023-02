Brighton striker Lorent Tolaj has been recalled from Salford City and will now spend the second half of the campaign on loan with Dundee.

Lorent Tolaj of Brighton & Hove Albion has made a move late in the January window

The 21-year-old forward made 17 appearances for Salford, scoring once in an EFL trophy win over Bradford City.

Technical director David Weir said, “Lorent hasn’t played as much as we had hoped during his time at Salford, but we’re pleased that he’s had the opportunity.

