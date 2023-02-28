Brighton transfer news: Arsenal legend urges Mikel Arteta to sign '£120m' Albion duo ahead of Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion face a huge battle to keep their star midfielders this summer

Former Arsenal star and French World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit believes Brighton’s top midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are the perfect fit for Arsenal.

The Gunners bid £70m for Caicedo in the previous window but the offer was turned down by Brighton who refused to sell their key man in the middle of the season.

Chelsea also made an offer for the Ecuador international but Arsenal could well return this summer for the player who joined Brighton for just £4m from Independiente del Valle in 2021.

Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion will be in high demand this summer

Petit is a huge fan of Caicedo but also feels Albion’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister would also fit well with Mikel Arteta’s midfield. Petit believes an Arsenal midfield of West Ham’s Declan Rice, Caicedo and Mac Allister is the dream combination.

“It is time for him [Rice] to leave West Ham and play at a higher level to reach his potential,” said Petit to Premier League Odds. “He needs to play in important competitions every single season if he wants to improve and move on to the next stage. I think that he is struggling at West Ham and he does not have a good environment to adapt and improve.

“I’m also still a big fan of Mac Allister and Caicedo from Brighton, since I first saw them play. I know Arsenal won’t try and buy them all, but they would also fit next to Rice really well.