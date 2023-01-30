Brighton are Hove Albion have rejected Arsenal’s second bid for midfielder Moises Caicedo

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom has rejected Arsenal's latest offer for Moises Caicedo

The Gunners are said to have made a second offer for Brighton’s Ecuador international midfielder this morning believed to be in the region of £70m.

Albion are determined to keep their 21-year-old midfielder and have already rebuffed offers of £50m from Chelsea and an earlier bid from Arsenal of £60m.

Mikel Arteta is keen to add to his midfield this transfer window as the Premier League leaders prepare for their title battle with Manchester City. But Brighton, who have already sold Belgian attacker Leo Trossard to Arsenal for £22m plus add-ons this month, are holding firm.

Caicedo has stated he wants to go this month but the club have placed him “on leave” until after the transfer window and want their player to focus on preparing for the next Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Amex on February 4.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has previously said he wants Caicedo to stay until the end of the season and it appears Albion chairman Tony Bloom will resist the money for now and is backing his manager.

De Zerbi’s men are sixth in the Premier League, pushing for European qualification, and are in the hat for tonight’s FA Cup sixth round draw having knocked out the holders Liverpool at the Amex Stadium yesterday. Caicedo remains key to their ambitions this term.

Despite the huge sums on offer, Brighton are under no pressure to sell and they are prepared to risk having an unhappy player on their hands – that will be an issue for De Zerbi to manage but one he should be able to contend with once the transfer talk stops and the Premier League starts again.

Bloom’s resolve may be tested over the next 24 hours as the window shuts on January 31 at 11pm. But it appears that Albion have made up their minds and for once – for the time being at least – the riches of Chelsea or Arsenal will not get their way this time.

