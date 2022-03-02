Brighton transfer news: Benfica double asking price for striker after £25m Albion bid, West Ham plot cheeky £12m raid for Championship talent

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter believes the form of Yves Bissouma has been below his usual high standards. ahead of their trip to Newcastle United.

Bissouma struggled to make an impact in the 2-0 loss against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium last Saturday and was also below par in the loss at Man United and to Burnley.

The Mali international - who will have just 12 months remaining on his contract this summer - had been in sparkling form for Albion earlier this season.

He was Potter's main man in the midfield and has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, Newcastle, Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

It was however Villa that made the only official approach and reportedly made a £25m bid for 25-year-old during the January transfer window.

Albion swiftly rejected the bid for the player who was then on international duty with Mali at the Afcon.

Potter was asked after the Villa loss if Bissouma's attitude has been any different since his return from the Afcon. The head coach said: “He [Bissouma] played well at Manchester United in the first-half, he did okay. I think we then suffered as a team as we went down to ten men and that affects his performance,” said Potter.

"Against Burnley as a team we did not play well and Yves [Bissouma] was part of that team. I am sure if he was sat here he would say the same. It wasn't one of his good games but I don't think it's anything to do with his body language or anything he is doing differently.

“I think when the team doesn't play well it is hard for guys to play well as individuals. I think it was the same again (against Aston Villa).

“I think we were better as a team, I thought his performance was better. Was his performance 9/10, 10/10, probably not, but again I think it's difficult to achieve that every week."

