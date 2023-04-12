Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi detailed a brief discussion he had this week with his star attacker Kaoru Mitoma.

Mitoma, 25, has been a hugely impressive performer for Albion during his first season in the Premier League. The Japan international has 10 goals in all competitions for the Seagulls this term and and has more than filled the void left by Leo Trossard, who departed for Arsenal in the previous transfer window.

Mitoma signed for Albion in 2021 from Kawasaki Frontale for around £2.5m and spent last season on loan in the Belgium league with Union SG. The attacker showed glimpses of his potential in the early part of the campaign but us thrived under the attacking style of Roberto De Zerbi and is currently playing the best football of his career. Mitoma, who is contracted with Brighton until June 2025, is now rated around the £50m mark and is reportedly being tracked by Man City, Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is planning for next season with his star man

He provides pace, skill and goals from the left flank and has caused some of the finest defenders in the world problems with his direct approach and composure in front of goal.

Mitoma is favourite among the fans and has also increased the club’s profile in Japan. Brighton held an open training session on Tuesday and young fans also got the chance to quiz De Zerbi in a junior press conference.

One eager young Seagull asked De Zerbi if he wanted to be Mitoma? The boss replied, “Yes, because he is very fast.” he then went on to explain a conversation he had with Mitoma after a training session.

“At the end of the session I spoke with Mitoma,” said the Italian. “I ask him how are you? “I said listen, we have to improve in some situations of the football. He said, ‘okay coach.’

“I said, Yes but we have a lot of time this year and next year! Okay. But do you understand? ‘Yes. Yes, I understand he said.’”

De Zerbi then smiled and Albion chief executive Paul Barber, sitting next to the head coach, smiled in agreement and patted De Zerbi on the shoulder.

The response from De Zerbi had Brighton fans on social media asking the club to announce his new contract soon.

