Brighton transfer news: De Zerbi's key man confirms exit - Man United ahead of Tottenham for £30m wantaway star

Roberto De Zerbi looks settled in his position at Brighton and Hove Albion but his old coaching pal looks set for a move. Francesco Farioli was a close colleague with De Zerbi during his time in Italy with Benevento and Sassuolo.

De Zerbi forged his reputation with the Serie A club which helped pave his way to Shakhtar Donetsk and then to the Premier League with Brighton. Their work together also helped Farioli's career as he took over at Turkish outfit Alanyaspor in 2021.

Farioli did well in the Super Lig club and recorded 21 wins from his 47 matches in charge. Last season they finished fifth with a club record points tally of 64. Prior to working with De Zerbi, the Italian also spent two years as an advisor to the Italian national team.

Farioli now looks set to leave Alanyaspor and the 33-year-old is seen as manager with huge potential and one who could be in high-demand in the near future.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Manchester United appear favourites to land Brentford's Spanish goalkeeper David Raya. The 27-year-old has been exceptional for the Bees this term and has eight clean sheets to his name. United see him as a long term successor to David De Gea but face competition from Tottenham.

