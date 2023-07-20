Former Brighton and England boss Hope Powell has been appointed women’s technical director at Birmingham.

Powell, whose most recent role was as technical advisor to the England men’s side at the Under-20 World Cup, will be responsible for creating a high-performance culture at the Barclays Women’s Championship side.

Having finished second in the 2022-23 season, Birmingham are targeting promotion back to the Women’s Super League during the forthcoming campaign.

Powell, who was also head coach of Brighton for five years, said on bcfc.com: “I am excited to have the opportunity to join Birmingham City at the start of the journey.