Brighton transfer news: Ex-Albion boss makes surprise move to 'powerhouse' Championship outfit

Former Brighton and England boss Hope Powell has been appointed women’s technical director at Birmingham.
By Derren Howard
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:34 BST
Former England boss Hope Powell had five years as manager of Brighton in the WSLFormer England boss Hope Powell had five years as manager of Brighton in the WSL
Former England boss Hope Powell had five years as manager of Brighton in the WSL

Powell, whose most recent role was as technical advisor to the England men’s side at the Under-20 World Cup, will be responsible for creating a high-performance culture at the Barclays Women’s Championship side.

Having finished second in the 2022-23 season, Birmingham are targeting promotion back to the Women’s Super League during the forthcoming campaign.

Powell, who was also head coach of Brighton for five years, said on bcfc.com: “I am excited to have the opportunity to join Birmingham City at the start of the journey.

“Birmingham was a powerhouse when the WSL was formed. I am looking forward to putting in place the building blocks so that it can compete once again at the highest levels, both in England and then across Europe.”

