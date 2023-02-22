Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres has enjoyed a fruitful campaign so far in the second tier and the Sweden international has 15 goals and four assists to his name.
Gyokeres joined Coventry in 2021 from Brighton, having been with the Seagulls since 2018 after arriving from IF Brommapojkarna. The 24-year-old scored 19 goals in all competitions in his first season at the Sky Blues and has followed that with another prolific spell for Mark Robins’ team who are 11th in the table.
Gyokeres was always highly-regarded at Brighton but was rarely given a chance to establish himself in the first team. A move to Coventry has revitalised his career and has attracted the the attentions of Leeds United, who are reportedly keen to sign the striker this summer, even if they are relegated to the Championship.
Gyokeres has no shortage of admirers and Leeds were said to be keen on him in the previous window, along with Everton and Fulham, but Coventry’s £25m valuation proved a considerable stumbling block.
Any move could also boost Albion’s bank balance as it is believed they inserted a sell-on clause when they sold Gyokeres to Coventry, which could see them net around 10 per cent of any future fee. His contract with Coventry expires June 2024.
Elsewhere in the Premier League, Manchester United and Tottenham are both said to be preparing bids for for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to football-talk.co.uk.
United boss Erik ten Hag is said to be planning for life after David De Gea, while long-term Spurs No 1 Hugo Lloris, 36, will have just one year remaining on his contract this summer. Villa are said to want around £35m for their World Cup winner, who was criticised by his Villa boss Unai Emery last week for going up for last ditch corner, which allowed Arsenal to net a decisive fourth in their 4-2 win at Villa Park.