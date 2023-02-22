Leeds United are said to be weighing up a move for an ex-Brighton attacker who is impressing in the Championship.

Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres has enjoyed a fruitful campaign so far in the second tier and the Sweden international has 15 goals and four assists to his name.

Gyokeres joined Coventry in 2021 from Brighton, having been with the Seagulls since 2018 after arriving from IF Brommapojkarna. The 24-year-old scored 19 goals in all competitions in his first season at the Sky Blues and has followed that with another prolific spell for Mark Robins’ team who are 11th in the table.

Gyokeres was always highly-regarded at Brighton but was rarely given a chance to establish himself in the first team. A move to Coventry has revitalised his career and has attracted the the attentions of Leeds United, who are reportedly keen to sign the striker this summer, even if they are relegated to the Championship.

Viktor Gyokeres of Coventry City has impressed in the Championship since leaving Premier League club Brighton

Gyokeres has no shortage of admirers and Leeds were said to be keen on him in the previous window, along with Everton and Fulham, but Coventry’s £25m valuation proved a considerable stumbling block.

Any move could also boost Albion’s bank balance as it is believed they inserted a sell-on clause when they sold Gyokeres to Coventry, which could see them net around 10 per cent of any future fee. His contract with Coventry expires June 2024.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Manchester United and Tottenham are both said to be preparing bids for for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to football-talk.co.uk.