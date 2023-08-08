Brighton transfer news: international defender confirms disappointing exit after three years

Brighton defender departs after just two first team appearances

Michal Karbownik has completed a permanent move to Hertha Berlin, for undisclosed terms.

The defender joined the Seagulls in October 2020 from Legia Warsaw, making two first-team appearances during his time at the club.

Technical director David Weir said, “Michal enjoyed his time with Fortuna Dusseldorf last season and this move gives him the option of regular senior football. We wish him the best of luck for the future.”

After signing for Brighton, the 22-year-old returned to Legia on loan, and had similar spells with Olympiacos and Fortuna. He has been capped four times by Poland at senior level.