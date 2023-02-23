Brighton and Hove Albion plan to make their move for Norwich City man

Danny Hoyle had nothing to do with Trainspotting but he is rather good at talent-spotting. The Norwich City recruitment and transfer expert is highly regarded by the Championship club but he could soon be on his way to the south coast, according to www.footballinsider247.com.

Earlier this month Albion confirmed Sam Jewell as their permanent head of recruitment. Jewell had been in the role as an acting capacity after the previous head guy Paul Winstanley moved to Chelsea in November.

Hoyle has played a key role at Norwich and over the years as the club have spotted and developed the likes of Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell, Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah.

It is said Hoyle, will be sorely missed at Norwich as Brighton look to rebuild their off-field team after the mass exodus to Chelsea.