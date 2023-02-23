Danny Hoyle had nothing to do with Trainspotting but he is rather good at talent-spotting. The Norwich City recruitment and transfer expert is highly regarded by the Championship club but he could soon be on his way to the south coast, according to www.footballinsider247.com.
Earlier this month Albion confirmed Sam Jewell as their permanent head of recruitment. Jewell had been in the role as an acting capacity after the previous head guy Paul Winstanley moved to Chelsea in November.
Hoyle has played a key role at Norwich and over the years as the club have spotted and developed the likes of Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell, Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah.
It is said Hoyle, will be sorely missed at Norwich as Brighton look to rebuild their off-field team after the mass exodus to Chelsea.
Meanwhile, Everton are said to be close to agreeing a contract extension with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The 28-year-old was being closely tracked by Man United, Tottenham and Chelsea who are all keen to upgrade their options between the sticks this summer. Pickford joined the Toffees from Sunderland in 2017 for 30m and his current deal expires June 2024.