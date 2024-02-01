Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is wanted by Brighton and Hove Albion this window

A deal for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is now looking increasingly unlikely for Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Seagulls were keen to bolster their midfield options and Dewsbury-Hall quickly became their No 1 target of the January window.

Brighton reportedly opened bidding at around £20m but Leicester were holding out for £30m. The 25-year-old has been key to Leicester's push towards promotion from the Championship and he has 10 goals and nine assists already this term.

Arsenal, Brentford and Fulham are all admirers and registered an interest but it was Brighton who made the major play. As the clocks ticks down, an agreement between the two clubs now looks doubtful.

It will be a blow for Albion for head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who said last week, he is an admirer of his talents. Brighton may though have to look elsewhere as they continue their midfield rebuild after the summer exits of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

The Seagulls also allowed experienced German midfielder Mo Dahoud to leave today as he secured a loan to Bundesliga club Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, Brighton are said to be closing in on a deal for Sunderland’s attacking midfielder Josh Robertson. According to Mail reporter Craig Hope, Robertson is believed to be in today Brighton finalising his move from the north east to the south coast. The young talent has six goals and two assists in 12 games for Sunderland’s under-18s this season and is out of contract this summer.

In another development today, Brighton are believed to have fended of a late loan bid from Everton for midfielder Jakub Moder.

Relegation battlers Everton are desperate to bolster their midfield for the second half of the campaign and felt the fit-again Poland international ticked a number of boxes.