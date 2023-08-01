BREAKING
Brighton ace Ed Turns has rejoined Leyton Orient on a season-long loan.
By Derren Howard
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:12 BST
Brighton defender Ed Turns featured during the Premier League Summer SeriesBrighton defender Ed Turns featured during the Premier League Summer Series
Brighton defender Ed Turns featured during the Premier League Summer Series

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season with the O’s, making 16 appearances as Ritchie Wellens’s team finished as League Two champions.

Technical director David Weir said, “Ed had a great few months with Orient last season; he went straight into the team and played an important role as they were promoted.

“This is an ideal move for Ed as he gets to challenge himself in a higher league and in an environment he’s already familiar with.

“Gordon Greer and his team will be in close contact with Ed throughout the season.”

Ed joined Brighton as a 14-year-old, progressing through the academy before making his first team debut in a 2-0 win over Swansea City in the League Cup in September 2021.

