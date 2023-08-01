The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season with the O’s, making 16 appearances as Ritchie Wellens’s team finished as League Two champions.
Technical director David Weir said, “Ed had a great few months with Orient last season; he went straight into the team and played an important role as they were promoted.
“This is an ideal move for Ed as he gets to challenge himself in a higher league and in an environment he’s already familiar with.
“Gordon Greer and his team will be in close contact with Ed throughout the season.”
Ed joined Brighton as a 14-year-old, progressing through the academy before making his first team debut in a 2-0 win over Swansea City in the League Cup in September 2021.