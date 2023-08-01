Brighton defender Ed Turns featured during the Premier League Summer Series

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season with the O’s, making 16 appearances as Ritchie Wellens’s team finished as League Two champions.

Technical director David Weir said, “Ed had a great few months with Orient last season; he went straight into the team and played an important role as they were promoted.

“This is an ideal move for Ed as he gets to challenge himself in a higher league and in an environment he’s already familiar with.

“Gordon Greer and his team will be in close contact with Ed throughout the season.”