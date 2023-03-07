Brighton transfer news: Liverpool great tips '£70m' ace for Man City switch as Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea wait

Brighton and Hove Albion face a battle to keep their star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman believes Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister would shine along the star quality at Manchester City.

Mac Allister has been superb for Brighton for the last two seasons and was also a key part of Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar. The 24-year-old is rated at around £70m and is widely expected to move away from the Amex Stadium this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of top club from the Premier League and across Europe have been linked with Mac Allister as Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are all said to be keen. La Liga club Atletico Madrid are also in the running as are Serie A giants Inter and Juventus. A bidding war would certainly help drive the price up for a player Albion signed from Argentinos Juniors for around £7m in 2019.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is tipped to leave the Seagulls this summer

McManaman has been been impressed with the midfielder’s progress since arriving at Brighton and believes moving to Pep Guardiola’s City team would be the ideal switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes I don’t see why not,” said the former Reds attacker to betfred.com. “Sticking him in Manchester City’s team is hard but I think he’d fit in because he’s a good player and he’d fit into other top teams.

"Is he better than Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, İlkay Gündoğan and Bernardo Silva? I wouldn’t say he’s better than them but he could certainly play with them. If you’re a good player and you’re good on the ball, then you’d have no problem playing in a top team as they’ll have incredible players that can help you along the way.