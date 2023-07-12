NationalWorldTV
Brighton transfer news: Major contract boost revealed that delights De Zerbi

Inspirational Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk has signed a new contract that runs until June 2026.
By Derren Howard
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST

The captain passed the 400-appearance mark for the club during the 2022/23 season, that landmark coming in our FA Cup victory over Stoke City.

Last season he captained the Seagulls to their best-ever top-flight finish, as they ended the campaign in sixth spot, sealing European qualification for the first time.

Dunk’s previous terms with Brighton were due to expire in two years’ time, but he has flourished under Roberto De Zerbi and will now be contracted to the club until 2026.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is delighted Lewis Dunk has agreed a new contract with the clubBrighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is delighted Lewis Dunk has agreed a new contract with the club
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is delighted Lewis Dunk has agreed a new contract with the club

Centre-back Dunk repeatedly received praise from his manager for his commitment during the final weeks of the last season, after playing through the pain to help Brighton qualify for Europe. It subsequently meant the defender had to pull out of the England squad for their June qualifiers.

The 31-year-old signed a five-year deal with the club in 2025, but these fresh terms will continue his association with his boyhood club.

He has previously stated his desire to finish his career as a one-club man.

According to Albion Analytics, in the Premier League in 2022-23, Dunk was Brighton’s top player for: Completed 90s (35), Touches (3,461), Passes completed/attempted (2,911/3,223), Opposition shots blocked (27), Clearances (81) and Aerial duels won (68/115).

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “Long live the captain! I’m really happy he has signed this new contract. It’s good news for Lewis and the club.”

Dunk made his senior debut at the end of the 2009/10 season, before making a handful of appearances the following campaign as we were promoted from League One.

He has been a regular in the first team since the 2014/15 season, playing 43 matches during their promotion season to the Premier League, before being appointed captain in 2019.

The academy graduate has now made 416 Albion appearances – during which time he won his first England cap, as he played the full 90 minutes in a 3-0 win over the USA in 2018.

