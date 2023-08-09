Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that Julia Zigiotti has signed a new contract with the club.

The 25-year-old joined Brighton in January 2022 from BC Hacken, where she spent three seasons prior to coming to England. Zigiotti captained them in the second half of last season, making a total of 27 appearances in all competitions.

Head coach Melissa Phillips said, "We’re excited that Julia has extended her contract with us at Brighton. She is such a dynamic player who I am certain we will get the best out of in the year ahead as I don’t feel we’ve seen her full potential yet.

"She also ended the year well after being voted 'Players' Player of the Season', she'll be keen to carry that positive momentum this preseason."