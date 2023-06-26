Brighton transfer news: £7m man nears third move in two years - Chelsea and Man United forced to wait

Sima, 22, joined Brighton from Slavia Prague in 2021 for around £7m on a four year contract. The Senegal impressed impressed in the Czech top flight where he scored 11 goals in 24 appearances. Brighton immediately loaned him to Championship outfit Stoke City, but it proved disappointing for all parties as he made just four appearances due to injuries.
He returned to Brighton and soon agreed a season-long loan in the French Ligue one with Angers. The 6ft 2in attacker showed glimpses of his potential in France and scored six goals in 37 outings for the relegated team.
Sima could now look to kick-star his career with Michael Beale's Rangers team, which could be an ideal switch as he is unlikely to feature in Roberto De Zerbi's plans for next season. De Zerbi has plenty of options in attack with the likes of Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Deniz Undav, Kaoru Mitoma, Julio Enciso, Joao Pedro, Solly March and Facundo Buonanotte all vying for minutes. Ivorian Simon Adingra – who enjoyed an impressive loan at Union SG last term – could also be in the running this coming season.
Talks with Rangers are reported to be continuing for Sima, which would be the strikers third loan since joining Brighton.
Meanwhile, Manchester United are said to be in pole-position to land Brighton star midfielder Moises Caicedo. Chelsea appeared to be favourites but the Times reported yesterday that the Blues will not pay Brighton’s asking price of £80m.
Erik ten Hag’s team, who still maintain an interest in Chelsea’s Mason Mount, are keen to bolster their midfield as they look to build upon their impressive first season under the Dutch head coach.
Caicedo, 21, had previously been linked with a switch to Arsenal but the North London club are focussing their efforts on landing Declan Rice from West Ham. It remains a waiting game for the clubs however with Brighton – who already lost Alexis Mac Allister earlier this window to Liverpool – not prepared to let Caicedo leave on the cheap.