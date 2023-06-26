Brighton transfer news: £7m man nears third move in two years - Chelsea and Man United forced to wait

Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Abdallah Sima is set for another loan move – this time in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers.

Sima, 22, joined Brighton from Slavia Prague in 2021 for around £7m on a four year contract. The Senegal impressed impressed in the Czech top flight where he scored 11 goals in 24 appearances. Brighton immediately loaned him to Championship outfit Stoke City, but it proved disappointing for all parties as he made just four appearances due to injuries.

He returned to Brighton and soon agreed a season-long loan in the French Ligue one with Angers. The 6ft 2in attacker showed glimpses of his potential in France and scored six goals in 37 outings for the relegated team.

Sima could now look to kick-star his career with Michael Beale's Rangers team, which could be an ideal switch as he is unlikely to feature in Roberto De Zerbi's plans for next season. De Zerbi has plenty of options in attack with the likes of Danny Welbeck, Evan Ferguson, Deniz Undav, Kaoru Mitoma, Julio Enciso, Joao Pedro, Solly March and Facundo Buonanotte all vying for minutes. Ivorian Simon Adingra – who enjoyed an impressive loan at Union SG last term – could also be in the running this coming season.

Brighton striker Abdallah Sima spent last season on loan with Angers but could now be on his way to Rangers

Talks with Rangers are reported to be continuing for Sima, which would be the strikers third loan since joining Brighton.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are said to be in pole-position to land Brighton star midfielder Moises Caicedo. Chelsea appeared to be favourites but the Times reported yesterday that the Blues will not pay Brighton’s asking price of £80m.

Erik ten Hag’s team, who still maintain an interest in Chelsea’s Mason Mount, are keen to bolster their midfield as they look to build upon their impressive first season under the Dutch head coach.

