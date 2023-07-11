NationalWorldTV
Brighton transfer news: Saudi Arabia club 'prepare bid' for Albion ace

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their preparations for the new Premier League season during a busy summer transfer window
By Derren Howard
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:47 BST

Brighton are known to be one of more shrewd operators in the transfer market and are no strangers to rumours linking their top talent to lucrative moves away from the South Coast.

So far this window Alexis Mac Allister has moved to Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m, while midfielder Moises Caicedo also looks near-certain to leave as he puts the final touches on a switch to Chelsea.

The Seagulls will not want to see any more players exit as Roberto De Zerbi prepares his team for European football this coming season for the first time in the club’s history.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi with Japan international Kaoru MitomaBrighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi with Japan international Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi with Japan international Kaoru Mitoma

But today a rumour came from left-field as Italian football journalist Rudy Galetti tweeted that a club from Saudi Arabi are preparing a major bid to sign Brighton’s brilliant winger Kaoru Mitoma. “A [Saudi] club shown interest in Kaoru #Mitoma. The left-winger has a contract with #Brighton until 2025: evolving situation.” he tweeted.

Mitoma was excellent for Brighton in his breakthrough season in the Premier League, having joined from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 for around £3m. He was one of the most dangerous players in the top flight and scored 10 goals, with assists in competitions last term.

Mitoma, 26, is said to be committed to Brighton for another season at least and will likely be a key figure for De Zerbi in Europe and in the domestic competitions.

Many elite players and big names from the football world have made the switch to the riches of Saudi Pro League – including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino.

