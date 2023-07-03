Brighton and Hove Albion continue their preparations for the new Premier League campaign during a busy transfer window

Ed Turns has signed a new contract with Brighton that runs until June 2025, with the option for an extra year.

Technical director David Weir said, “We’ve been really pleased with the way Ed has continued to develop and that was reflected in both his inclusion in the first-team squad here last season, and the success of his time with Leyton Orient.”

The defender joined Brighton as a 14-year-old, progressing through the youth ranks before making his full first team debut in a 2-0 win over Swansea City in the Carabao Cup in September 2021.

Brighton and Hove Albion have had a busy transfer window so far

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Leyton Orient, as they finished top of League Two. Ed has made two senior appearances for the Seagulls, while he made 16 League Two appearances for Orient last season.

Albion also confirmed their fourth summer signing as goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen arrived from Anderlecht on a five-year contract until June 2028. Hhead coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “I am very pleased to have signed Bart. He is used to playing a type of football similar to ours and he will have no problem fitting into our group. He has the potential to become a very important player for the club in the coming years.”

The 20-year-old arrives having won Anderlecht’s 2022/23 Player of the Season; he also received his first call-up to the Netherlands senior squad in March this year.

