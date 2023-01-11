Brighton and Hove Albion continue to tweak the squad during the January transfer window

Albion have confirmed their promising young attacker Reda Khadra has signed a contract extension until June 2024 and will move to Championship outfit Birmingham City for the second half of the season.

Khadra, 21, was recalled from his initial loan at Sheffield United and the Germany under-21 international will now team up with John Eustace’s team who are 17th in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Albion man had a tough time a Bramwell Lane and scored just once for the Blades, but took to social to thank the fans. "Thank you Blades. I've learned a lot from my time here. I wish the fans, the club and the guys the best for the rest of the season," he posted.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will be busy during the transfer window

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion’s technical director David Weir added, “Reda has had limited football the past few months with Sheffield United, so we hope by recalling him and loaning him to Birmingham that his minutes will go up.

“Despite the limited game time, we’ve been happy with the way Reda has developed this season and he deserves this contract extension.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loan deal for Khadra arrived just days after Brighton agreed to cut short Aaron Connolly’s loan to Serie B club Venezia. Connolly had just five outings for the Italians – scoring none – and will now team up with Liam Rosenior’s Hull City in the Championship.