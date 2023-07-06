Brighton transfer news: Sixth summer exit confirmed as Dutch ace joins Champions League outfit

Goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has joined Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan in the Netherlands with Vitesse Arnhem, where he made 26 Eredivisie appearances.

Technical director David Weir said, “Kjell had a good loan with Vitesse last season and it’s important for his development that he carries on playing regularly. This is a great opportunity for him to not only do that, but there is the prospect of European football with Sturm Graz in the qualifying rounds for the Champions League.

“We will be monitoring his progress throughout the season and wish him the best of luck.”

Earlier this week Brighton signed goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht on a five-year contract for around £16m. The 20-year-old arrives having won Anderlecht’s 2022/23 Player of the Season; he also received his first call-up to the Netherlands senior squad in March this year.

Men’s first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “I am very pleased to have signed Bart. He is used to playing a type of football similar to ours and he will have no problem fitting into our group. He has the potential to become a very important player for the club in the coming years.”

Verbruggen is expected to challenge last season’s No 1 Jason Steele for a first team spot this term. The future of Rob Sanchez however remains uncertain as the Spain international fell out with De Zerbi after losing his place in the first team. Sanchez did not travel with the Albion squad for the last set of matches last season.

