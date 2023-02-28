The 18-year-old from Hertha Berlin has impressed through their youth ranks and has been likened to Germany legend Lothar Matthaus and also Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan.
Gunduz has represented Turkey at youth level but officials from Germany are said to be keeping close tabs on the situation for a player described as an aggressive box to box midfielder.
Gunduz will become a free agent this summer and, according to the www.dailymail.co.uk, Brighton and Southampton are keen to make their move.
Brighton are known working with young players and developing them to Premier League standard. The likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Tariq Lamptey have all prospered at Albion in recent seasons.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be in advanced talks with Chelsea for their midfield star N'Golo Kante, according to www.fourfourtwo.com. The 31-year-old is currently in talks with Chelsea for a new deal but the Reds are said to be keeping a close eye on developments at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool are looking to rebuild their midfield with the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain all out of contract this summer. Jude Bellingham remains their top midfield target this summer but the former Leicester City man is still seen as an excellent option despite his recent injury troubles.