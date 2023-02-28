Brighton and Hove Albion have reportedly joined the chase for young midfield star Teoman Gunduz.

The 18-year-old from Hertha Berlin has impressed through their youth ranks and has been likened to Germany legend Lothar Matthaus and also Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan.

Gunduz has represented Turkey at youth level but officials from Germany are said to be keeping close tabs on the situation for a player described as an aggressive box to box midfielder.

Gunduz will become a free agent this summer and, according to the www.dailymail.co.uk, Brighton and Southampton are keen to make their move.

Brighton are known working with young players and developing them to Premier League standard. The likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Tariq Lamptey have all prospered at Albion in recent seasons.

