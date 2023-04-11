Brighton transfer news: The out of contract Premier League stars to target this summer
Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing themselves for a busy summer transfer window
Brighton have been widely praised recently for their shrewd approach to the transfer market. Despite losing players such as Ben White, Dan Burn, Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Leo Trossard in recent windows the team continues to thrive in the Premier League.
Succession planning has been the key to their success with Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma, Pervis Estupinan all arriving for fairly modest fees by Premier League standards and impressing in the first team.
Albion are currently seventh in the top flight and despite their painful 2-1 loss at Tottenham last Saturday, continue their push for European qualification. This summer however could be a tricky one for Albion with midfield duo Caicedo and Mac Allister widely tipped to exit, while the big clubs also circle around Mitoma and Ferguson. It could prove the biggest test yet for Albion’s recruitment team.
Here we take a look a some Premier League players who are out of contract this summer and could arrive at the Amex on a free transfer...