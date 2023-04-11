Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is planning for the summer transfer window

Brighton transfer news: The out of contract Premier League stars to target this summer

Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing themselves for a busy summer transfer window

By Derren Howard
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST

Brighton have been widely praised recently for their shrewd approach to the transfer market. Despite losing players such as Ben White, Dan Burn, Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Leo Trossard in recent windows the team continues to thrive in the Premier League.

Succession planning has been the key to their success with Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma, Pervis Estupinan all arriving for fairly modest fees by Premier League standards and impressing in the first team.

Albion are currently seventh in the top flight and despite their painful 2-1 loss at Tottenham last Saturday, continue their push for European qualification. This summer however could be a tricky one for Albion with midfield duo Caicedo and Mac Allister widely tipped to exit, while the big clubs also circle around Mitoma and Ferguson. It could prove the biggest test yet for Albion’s recruitment team.

Here we take a look a some Premier League players who are out of contract this summer and could arrive at the Amex on a free transfer...

The 29-year-old Liverpool man is likely to be on the move this summer and has previously been linked with a free switch to Brighton. Would add experience and quality for little risk and a return to the south coast could kick-start the Southampton man's career. Photo: Andrew Powell

The Colombian has been excellent for the Cherries this season and a key player in their relegation battle. The 28-year-old would add experience and quality to any PL team looking for a midfielder and would fit in nicely with Albion's South American contingent. Recently stated he's keen to return to play in Spain at some point Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Liverpool midfielder is a sold performer but continues to divide opinion among Reds fans. Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are both keen to snap up the 28-year-old on a free this summer. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC

The 23-year-old Arsenal attacker is keen for more game time and is out of contract this summer. Brighton are reportedly on the club interested in taking his away from the Emirates. Looks a very talented and tricky player who would fit nicely with De Zerbi's style Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

