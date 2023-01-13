Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton transfer news: Third loan move of January transfer window confirmed

Brighton & Hove Albion continue to tweak their squad during the January transfer window.

By Matt Pole
4 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 1:27pm

The Seagulls have confirmed that defender Ed Turns has joined League Two leaders Leyton Orient on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old, who has been with the club since 2014, made his under-18s debut in 2018 and played for the under-23s two years later.

In 2021 Turns made his first-team debut in the 2-0 win over Swansea City in the Carabao Cup and played in the same competition against Forest Green Rovers this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that defender Ed Turns has joined League Two leaders Leyton Orient on loan for the remainder of the season. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images
He was named in a Premier League squad for the first time in December 2021. He signed a new contract that month, keeping him at Albion until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Under-21 head coach Shannon Ruth said: “It’s important that some of the under-21s get more experience of senior football and this is a great opportunity for Ed to join a club looking for promotion in League Two and going well this season.

“We look forward to seeing how he gets on and we wish him well.”

