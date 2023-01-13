Brighton & Hove Albion continue to tweak their squad during the January transfer window.

The Seagulls have confirmed that defender Ed Turns has joined League Two leaders Leyton Orient on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old, who has been with the club since 2014, made his under-18s debut in 2018 and played for the under-23s two years later.

In 2021 Turns made his first-team debut in the 2-0 win over Swansea City in the Carabao Cup and played in the same competition against Forest Green Rovers this season.

He was named in a Premier League squad for the first time in December 2021. He signed a new contract that month, keeping him at Albion until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Under-21 head coach Shannon Ruth said: “It’s important that some of the under-21s get more experience of senior football and this is a great opportunity for Ed to join a club looking for promotion in League Two and going well this season.

