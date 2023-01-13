The Seagulls have confirmed that defender Ed Turns has joined League Two leaders Leyton Orient on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 20-year-old, who has been with the club since 2014, made his under-18s debut in 2018 and played for the under-23s two years later.
In 2021 Turns made his first-team debut in the 2-0 win over Swansea City in the Carabao Cup and played in the same competition against Forest Green Rovers this season.
He was named in a Premier League squad for the first time in December 2021. He signed a new contract that month, keeping him at Albion until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
Under-21 head coach Shannon Ruth said: “It’s important that some of the under-21s get more experience of senior football and this is a great opportunity for Ed to join a club looking for promotion in League Two and going well this season.
“We look forward to seeing how he gets on and we wish him well.”