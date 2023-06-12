Brighton transfer news: Third permanent summer departure confirmed by the Seagulls

Men's under-21s defender Antef Tsoungui has joined Dutch champions Feyenoord for undisclosed terms.
The 20-year-old signed for Albion in 2018, progressing through the under-18s and up to the under-21s, before making his first team debut in a 2-0 win against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup last season.
He spent part of the second half of this season on loan in the Belgian second tier with Lommel, where he made five appearances.
The former Belgium youth international becomes the third player to exit the Amex this summer following the departures of Alexis Mac Allister and Taylor Richards to Liverpool and Queens Park Rangers respectively.
Speaking to Brighton’s website, technical director David Weir said: "This represents a fantastic move for Antef, to be joining the Dutch league winners, and we wish him the best of luck for the future."