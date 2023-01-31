Shane Duffy has joined Fulham on permanent transfer from Brighton

Chairman Tony Bloom has paid tribute to Shane Duffy after the defender joined Fulham on a permanent basis, having been on loan there since the start of the season.

The move materialised as Fulham revived a loan deal to sign Cedric Soares from Arsenal. The move was in doubt as Fulham already had a maximum of two loanees from Premier League clubs with Duffy and Dan James from Leeds.

However, Fulham signed Duffy permanently, which allowed them to progress the six-month loan for Cedric.

Shane Duffy has ended his long association with Brighton and Hove Albion

Bloom said, “Shane has played such an important role during his time at the club. He was a key character in our promotion to the Premier League in his first season here.

“He was equally key in helping to establish the club in the Premier League and has always been extremely popular in the dressing room and with Albion fans.

“I’d like to thank him for everything and to wish him and his family all the best for the future from everyone associated with the club.