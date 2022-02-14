Brighton transfer news: Yves Bissouma and NINE other Albion stars who could exit this summer

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs

Brighton had a fairly low key January transfer window with young Poland international midfielder Kacper Kozłowski and German striker Deniz Undav the main arrivals.

Both however were loaned back to Tony Bloom's Belgian side Union SG and are expected to arrive on the south coast in the summer and fight for a place in Graham Potter's first team squad for next season.

The duo will add to Potter's options but the head coach and club will also have to make calls on existing players who are out of contract this summer, on the fringes of the squad or currently out on loan.

Yves Bissouma: Aston Villa bid for Albion's best player in January and have hinted at reigniting their interest this summer. Bissouma will have just 12 months remaining on his contract at the end of this campaign and has also attracted interest from Newcastle, Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal. Expect transfer interest to ramp up this summer.

Danny Welbeck: The former Man United striker is out of contract this summer. The 31 year-old has recovered from a hamstring injury and will hope for a strong finish to the campaign. Many fans hope he gets a new deal.

Florin Andone: The 28-year-old striker is currently on loan in La Liga at Cadiz and has just one goal in nine appearances. Contracted with Albion until June 2023 and the club will hope to move the Romanian on this summer so he can kick-start his career.

Aaron Connolly: Fell down the pecking order at Albion and currently on loan at Middlesbrough. Scored his first goal for Chris Wilder's team last week against Derby. Contracted with Brighton until June 2024 and interesting to see what Brighton's plans are for their Ireland international this summer.

Leo Ostigard: The 22-year-old Norway international is currently on loan in Serie A with Genoa. The defender is out of contract this summer and Albion have a decision to make on whether they feel he has the potential to be a Premier League player.

Billy Acre: The 23 year-old is back with brighton after a loan at L.D.U. Quito. His contract is out in the summer and unless he seriously impresses during the nex few months, a departure seems likley.

Jayson Molumby: The midfielder has made 22 appearances while on loan at West Brom this season and has eight yellows cards, one red and no goals so far. His Albion contract runs until June 2023. Brighton are well stocked in central midfield and will likely be open to offers for the ireland international this summer.

Tudor Baluta: The forgotten man of the Albion squad. The Romanian international arrived with an impressive reputation but has struggled to make his mark at Brighton. The 22-year-old has had loans at ADO Den Haag and Dynamo Kyiv. His Albion contract expires this summer.

Matt Clarke: On loan at West Brom and highly regarded by the midlands outfit. Has not featured for Brighton since joining from Portsmouth and is out of contract at Brighton in 2023. Another player Brighton have to make a big decision on.