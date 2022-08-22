Brighton transfer state of play: Jan Paul van Hecke, Leandro Trossard and Adam Webster verdict as Chelsea, Sunderland, Everton and Newcastle loom

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have already lost star players Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella and last week Moises Cacicedo was persistently linked with Manchester United. Defender Adam Webster is now the latest to be targeted as Chelsea – who have already handed Brighton £60m for Cucurella this window – are said to be keen.

Chelsea are determined to land a defender before the end of the window and have so far been frustrated in their attempts to sign Leicester’s Wesley Fofana, who is valued at £80m.

Man United's Harry Maguire is another name to be linked to Stamford Bridge as the England man continues to struggle at United.

Adam Webster

A move for Webster – who is a key man for Potter – seems unlikely at this stage. He signed a contract extension last summer until 2026 and has now returned to full fitness after injury issues last season.

Webster certainly has the attributes to perform at the highest level and is known for his ability to drive forward from deep positions.

But any move for the former Bristol City man appears unlikely.

Leandro Trossard

The Belgian international has continued his fine form from last season and scored a cracking goal in Albion's 2-0 win at West Ham on Sunday.

Trossard is playing the best football of his career and has attracted interest from Man United, Newcastle and Everton.

Any move this window is unlikely and Trossard will want to continue playing for a progressive team in a World Cup year.

His agent Josy Comhair said: "Leandro will get even better. But Leandro will not leave just to leave. It must be a really attractive project, with guarantees on playing minutes. There is a World Cup coming up, it is crucial for Leandro to keep rhythm.”

Jan Paul van Hecke

The Dutchman faces stiff competition from Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Levi Colwill for the defensive slots.

He could feature in the Carabao team at Forest Green this Wednesday but the defender will want to play more regular football.

Brighton have a key decision to make here as Shane Duffy was allowed to go on loan to Fulham, van Hecke would be in contention if Brighton suffer injuries or suspensions to their backline.