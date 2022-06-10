Brighton transfer window state of play: Albion to confirm £10m attacking swoop but star duo to exit as Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea loom

Brighton will hope to add to their squad this summer as they look to build on their record breaking season in the top flight.
Graham Potter guided his team to ninth in the league with a record haul of 51 points from 38 matches.
The significant challenge now is to build on that impressive campaign which will likely require some shrewd moves in this window and – perhaps more importantly – keeping hold of their best players.
Brighton’s strategy of late has been to snap up some of the finest young talent across the globe and use their loan system and coaching to develop them before introducing them to the first team.
It has worked of late with Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Jakub Moder all playing their part last season.
So far, Brighton have also sold at the right time with Ben White signing for Arsenal last summer for £50m and Dan Burn Burn joining Newcastle for £13m in the previous window.
It has delivered a healthy income and despite the loss of two key players, Potter has still managed to improve their position in the table.
The transfer window opens today and will closes at 11pm on Thursday, September 1.
Albion will perhaps look to add some additional fire power to squad and may also look to add to their defensive ranks.
Here’s the current state of play ahead of a vital transfer window for Albion.