Brighton transfers: 11 players likely to leave and 23 to stay as full 34-man squad assessed: Gallery

The Albion boss says he is in regular contact with chairman Tony Bloom and often provides his opinion on the state of play with the current Albion squad. De Zerbi arrived last September and has now had ample time to assess his players and relay to the club exactly what he requires to help Albion continue their upward trajectory. As always in football the situation is rarely simple and will likely be complicated further as the footballing giants from around Europe – Real Madrid, Juventus, Arsenal, Man City and Man United – eye their best players such as World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Japan international Kaoru Mitoma. De Zerbi will hope to keep all three but the Italian will also be making plans in case his star trio exit.