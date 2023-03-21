Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton transfers: 11 players likely to leave and 23 to stay as full 34-man squad assessed: Gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion are bracing themselves for a busy summer transfer window – but who will go and who will stay?

By Derren Howard
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:34 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will have some tricky decisions to make this summer transfer window.

The Albion boss says he is in regular contact with chairman Tony Bloom and often provides his opinion on the state of play with the current Albion squad. De Zerbi arrived last September and has now had ample time to assess his players and relay to the club exactly what he requires to help Albion continue their upward trajectory. As always in football the situation is rarely simple and will likely be complicated further as the footballing giants from around EuropeReal Madrid, Juventus, Arsenal, Man City and Man United – eye their best players such as World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Japan international Kaoru Mitoma. De Zerbi will hope to keep all three but the Italian will also be making plans in case his star trio exit.

Here, as the season pauses for the international break, Sussex World assesses Albion’s entire squad and looks at who will go and who will stay – including their host of talented loan players.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi faces a vital summer transfer window

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi faces a vital summer transfer window Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

No longer the regular No1 as he faces stiff competition from Jason Steele. Likely to stay and fight for his spot next season

2. Robert Sanchez - stay

No longer the regular No1 as he faces stiff competition from Jason Steele. Likely to stay and fight for his spot next season Photo: Mike Hewitt

Seemed destined to spend the rest of his career as a trusted No2 but that's completely changed. Playing well and De Zerbi's current No1.

3. Jason Steele - stay

Seemed destined to spend the rest of his career as a trusted No2 but that's completely changed. Playing well and De Zerbi's current No1. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Has his injury problems but adds so much to the team when fully fit. Needs a run of games to get back to his best

4. Adam Webster - stay

Has his injury problems but adds so much to the team when fully fit. Needs a run of games to get back to his best Photo: Mike Hewitt

Next Page
Page 1 of 9
BrightonAlbionReal MadridTony BloomEurope