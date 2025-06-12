Brighton transfers 2025: Julio Enciso stays after Ipswich Town decision – on one condition

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton's latest transfer dealings leaves a question on the future of Julio Enciso.

Enciso spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town and made 13 appearances with two goals and three assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Paraguay playmaker has been on international duty and scored in Friday's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win against Uruguay and then featured in the 1-0 defeat to Brazil.

Julio Enciso has been on World Cup qualifying duty for his country against Brazil

Enciso is due to return to Brighton in pre-season but his role at this stage looks unclear.

Georginio Rutter, Matt O'Riley and Brajan Gruda can all play in his preferred No 10 role, while Brighton are set to spend more than £50m this summer as Greek strikers Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas arrive.

Ipswich Town were relegated from the Premier League last season and reportedly keen to make a permanent move for Enciso and this week Champions League finalists Inter Milan have also been credited with "£25m" interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can he fit in at Brighton

The situation at Brighton is very fluid at the moment and much depends which attackers arrive and go.

Tzimas and Kostoulas will likely push for first team football next term and it's widely expected that Brazilian striker Joao Pedro will be on his way.

Newcastle are the frontrunners to seal a deal for the £60m rated striker. Matt O'Riley struggled to establish himself last term and has been linked with a switch to Everton and Kaoru Mitoma's name continues to appear on the wanted list for Bayern Munich.

Mitoma has been excellent on the left flank for Brighton in the past two seasons and if he does go, that's the spot Enciso could potentially grab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enciso's contract with Brighton expires in 2026 but he has to convince Hurzeler that he can perform consistently in the Premier League for next season.

The 21-year-old – who recently posted pictures of his wedding day on Instagram – has outstanding individual talent and he has the ability to play on the left and cut inside and let fly with his right foot.

But Hurzeler is all about the team and Enciso has to prove he can do his defensive duties and fit into the German's style. That could be a stumbling block.

Verdict

It's hard to say if he will stay or go at this stage. Personally I would like to see Enciso have a chance this season on the left flank but a £25m offer would make Brighton think seriously.